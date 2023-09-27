At +12500 as of September 27, the Indianapolis Colts aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Watch the Colts this season on Fubo!

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Colts to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of seven Colts games last season hit the over.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last year the Colts won just two games at home and two away from home.

Indianapolis won only one game when favored (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In 15 games for the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

In 16 games a season ago, Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

In 13 games, Zack Moss rushed for 456 yards (35.1 per game) and one TD.

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin recorded 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

Bet on Colts to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +40000 3 September 24 @ Ravens W 22-19 +1600 4 October 1 Rams - +10000 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +2500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +30000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +10000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1800 15 December 17 Steelers - +3500 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +5000 17 December 31 Raiders - +15000 18 January 7 Texans - +40000

Odds are current as of September 27 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.