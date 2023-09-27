Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +12500 as of September 27, the Indianapolis Colts aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +275
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of seven Colts games last season hit the over.
- Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.
- Last year the Colts won just two games at home and two away from home.
- Indianapolis won only one game when favored (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.
- In the AFC South, the Colts won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.
Colts Impact Players
- Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- In 15 games for the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
- In 16 games a season ago, Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- In 13 games, Zack Moss rushed for 456 yards (35.1 per game) and one TD.
- In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin recorded 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.
Colts Player Futures
|Shaquille Leonard Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Michael Pittman Jr. Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Alec Pierce Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Anthony Richardson Offensive Player of the Year Odds
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|L 31-21
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|W 31-20
|+40000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|W 22-19
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+40000
