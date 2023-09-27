Andy Ibáñez vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the hill, on September 27 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .257 with 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 62 of 107 games this season (57.9%) Ibanez has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (9.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has an RBI in 25 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 107 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.273
|AVG
|.241
|.321
|OBP
|.291
|.471
|SLG
|.392
|19
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|20
|35/12
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 26 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.