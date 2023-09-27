On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Diamondbacks.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .261 with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in 99 of 146 games this season (67.8%), including 37 multi-hit games (25.3%).

Looking at the 146 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (13.7%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 36.3% of his games this season (53 of 146), with more than one RBI 18 times (12.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season (39.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 74 .263 AVG .260 .321 OBP .315 .441 SLG .422 24 XBH 27 12 HR 8 37 RBI 41 52/16 K/BB 68/19 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings