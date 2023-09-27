Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.329), slugging percentage (.361) and OPS (.690) this season.

In 72.7% of his 143 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 3.5% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 56 games this season (39.2%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .285 AVG .248 .353 OBP .308 .391 SLG .336 21 XBH 20 3 HR 2 17 RBI 28 47/27 K/BB 40/24 7 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings