Akil Baddoo vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Akil Baddoo (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jonathan Bowlan. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Royals.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .216 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.
- Baddoo has picked up a hit in 45.6% of his 103 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.5% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Baddoo has driven home a run in 22 games this year (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 31.1% of his games this year (32 of 103), with two or more runs four times (3.9%).
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.208
|AVG
|.224
|.254
|OBP
|.343
|.358
|SLG
|.367
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|19
|49/10
|K/BB
|40/27
|3
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.12).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
