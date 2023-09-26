Zach McKinstry vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Athletics.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 walks while batting .230.
- In 58.5% of his games this season (83 of 142), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 17.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 52 games this season (36.6%), including five multi-run games (3.5%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|71
|.245
|AVG
|.215
|.328
|OBP
|.276
|.386
|SLG
|.309
|19
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|11
|52/26
|K/BB
|60/17
|8
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (200 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season. He is 1-15 with a 5.10 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.