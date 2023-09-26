Yan Gomes -- hitting .273 with three doubles, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on September 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI against the Rockies.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .269 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Gomes has had a hit in 67 of 110 games this season (60.9%), including multiple hits 23 times (20.9%).

He has gone deep in eight games this season (7.3%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 31.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .275 AVG .264 .328 OBP .303 .418 SLG .401 16 XBH 15 4 HR 5 28 RBI 27 38/12 K/BB 38/7 0 SB 1

