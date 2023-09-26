Yan Gomes -- hitting .273 with three doubles, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on September 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI against the Rockies.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: TBS
  Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is hitting .269 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
  • Gomes has had a hit in 67 of 110 games this season (60.9%), including multiple hits 23 times (20.9%).
  • He has gone deep in eight games this season (7.3%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Gomes has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 31.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 55
.275 AVG .264
.328 OBP .303
.418 SLG .401
16 XBH 15
4 HR 5
28 RBI 27
38/12 K/BB 38/7
0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Elder (12-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 20th, 1.240 WHIP ranks 28th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
