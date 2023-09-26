The Arizona Diamondbacks (82-74) and Chicago White Sox (60-96) clash on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (2-5) to the mound, while Jose Urena (0-6) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA) vs Urena - CHW (0-6, 7.27 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Ureña

The White Sox will send Urena (0-6) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 7.27 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 34 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.27, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.

Urena heads into this matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Urena will try to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.3 frames per appearance).

He surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

The Diamondbacks will send Davies (2-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday, Sept. 17 in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.81, a 1.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.613 in 17 games this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Davies has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.