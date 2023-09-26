The Arizona Diamondbacks (82-74) and the Chicago White Sox (60-96) will clash on Tuesday, September 26 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Zach Davies getting the ball for the Diamondbacks and Jose Urena taking the hill for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+120). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA) vs Urena - CHW (0-6, 7.27 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the urge to bet on the White Sox's game versus the Diamondbacks but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the White Sox (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to beat the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Robert hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 66 times and won 40, or 60.6%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 24-15 (winning 61.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Arizona has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 35, or 33%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a mark of 16-40 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.