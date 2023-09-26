Trayce Thompson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Trayce Thompson (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .174 with two doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
- In 26.2% of his 61 games this season, Thompson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Thompson has picked up an RBI in 11.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 13 games this year (21.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.200
|AVG
|.167
|.273
|OBP
|.362
|.333
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|5
|14/3
|K/BB
|20/10
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Davies (2-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.81 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Chicago Cubs, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.81 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.