Tim Anderson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Tim Anderson (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.
- In 61.9% of his 118 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 118 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 23 games this year (19.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 32.2% of his games this year (38 of 118), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|63
|.255
|AVG
|.242
|.289
|OBP
|.290
|.319
|SLG
|.285
|11
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|12
|55/9
|K/BB
|64/17
|3
|SB
|10
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (2-5 with a 6.81 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.81, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
