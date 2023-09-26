The Detroit Tigers (73-83) and Kansas City Royals (54-102) clash on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Comerica Park.

The Tigers will give the nod to Reese Olson (5-7, 4.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.10 ERA).

Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (5-7, 4.13 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.10 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

The Tigers will hand the ball to Olson (5-7) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.13, a 3.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.112 in 20 games this season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Olson will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Reese Olson vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 651 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 1269 hits, 22nd in baseball, with 156 home runs (26th in the league).

The Royals have gone 6-for-23 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

The Royals will send Greinke (1-15) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 1-15 with a 5.10 ERA and 90 strikeouts over 132 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.

Greinke enters the outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Greinke has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this season heading into this game.

In four of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Zack Greinke vs. Tigers

He will take the hill against a Tigers offense that is hitting .234 as a unit (28th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .376 (29th in the league) with 156 total home runs (26th in MLB action).

In nine innings over two appearances against the Tigers this season, Greinke has a 3 ERA and a 1.222 WHIP while his opponents are batting .235.

