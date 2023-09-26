Parker Meadows and the Detroit Tigers will take on Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in the first of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Royals have +135 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total is listed at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -165 +135 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been favored on the moneyline 37 total times this season. They've gone 22-15 in those games.

Detroit has gone 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The Tigers have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 156 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Detroit, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-77-5).

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-43 41-40 30-32 43-50 58-60 15-22

