Tigers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game features the Detroit Tigers (73-83) and the Kansas City Royals (54-102) facing off at Comerica Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 26.
The Tigers will call on Reese Olson (5-7) versus the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-15).
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Read More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Tigers have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 22 (59.5%) of those contests.
- Detroit has entered seven games this season favored by -165 or more and is 3-4 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 622 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Tigers' 4.35 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Reese Olson vs Bobby Miller
|September 21
|@ Athletics
|W 7-3
|Tarik Skubal vs Luis Medina
|September 22
|@ Athletics
|L 8-2
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Ken Waldichuk
|September 23
|@ Athletics
|L 4-1
|Miguel Diaz vs Joe Boyle
|September 24
|@ Athletics
|W 2-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs JP Sears
|September 26
|Royals
|-
|Reese Olson vs Zack Greinke
|September 27
|Royals
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Zack Greinke
|September 28
|Royals
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Cole Ragans
|September 29
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Shane Bieber
|September 30
|Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Cal Quantrill
|October 1
|Guardians
|-
|Reese Olson vs Triston McKenzie
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.