On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (.196 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson leads Detroit with 136 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .443.
  • Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 59.5% of his games this year (91 of 153), with at least two hits 36 times (23.5%).
  • Looking at the 153 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (15.7%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 60 games this season (39.2%), with two or more RBI in 20 of those contests (13.1%).
  • He has scored a run in 68 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
74 GP 79
.215 AVG .249
.309 OBP .317
.372 SLG .505
24 XBH 39
9 HR 20
31 RBI 58
80/35 K/BB 86/29
1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.12).
  • The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Greinke (1-15 with a 5.10 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.10, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
