Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .252 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 28 walks.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 3.2% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.7% of his games this year, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 50 .257 AVG .249 .321 OBP .307 .347 SLG .324 9 XBH 11 2 HR 1 13 RBI 18 39/14 K/BB 33/14 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings