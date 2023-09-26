Miguel Cabrera vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .252 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 28 walks.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 3.2% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.7% of his games this year, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|50
|.257
|AVG
|.249
|.321
|OBP
|.307
|.347
|SLG
|.324
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|18
|39/14
|K/BB
|33/14
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.12).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 200 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season. He is 1-15 with a 5.10 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.