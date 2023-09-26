On Tuesday, Matt Vierling (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.329) this season, fueled by 119 hits.

In 61.9% of his 126 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 19.8% of his games this year, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 67 .233 AVG .285 .313 OBP .342 .335 SLG .410 12 XBH 19 4 HR 5 19 RBI 20 43/22 K/BB 66/19 4 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings