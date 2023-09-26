On Tuesday, Matt Vierling (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.329) this season, fueled by 119 hits.
  • In 61.9% of his 126 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 19.8% of his games this year, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 32.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 67
.233 AVG .285
.313 OBP .342
.335 SLG .410
12 XBH 19
4 HR 5
19 RBI 20
43/22 K/BB 66/19
4 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Greinke (1-15) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 5.10 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
