Luis Robert vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Red Sox.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Diamondbacks
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.542) and total hits (144) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Robert has reached base via a hit in 98 games this year (of 144 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- In 36 games this season, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Robert has notched at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 49.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|75
|.244
|AVG
|.280
|.299
|OBP
|.329
|.528
|SLG
|.553
|36
|XBH
|39
|17
|HR
|21
|37
|RBI
|43
|73/15
|K/BB
|99/15
|4
|SB
|16
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 192 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.81 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, Sept. 17, the righty went four innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.81, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.