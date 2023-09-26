The Detroit Lions have +2200 odds to win the Super Bowl, ninth-ranked in the league as of September 26.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -105

-105 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit covered 10 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, 10 Lions games hit the over.

Detroit struggled on defense, ranking worst in the NFL (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked fourth-best on the other side of the ball, putting up 380 yards per game.

Last season the Lions were 5-4 at home and 4-4 away.

When favorites, Detroit was 3-2. As underdogs, the Lions were 5-5.

The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground for the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In the passing game for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, catching 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

In 17 games last year, Alex Anzalone amassed 1.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 125 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +600 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +4000 3 September 24 Falcons W 20-6 +6600 4 September 28 @ Packers - +3500 5 October 8 Panthers - +30000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1600 8 October 30 Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +40000 12 November 23 Packers - +3500 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +40000 15 December 17 Broncos - +20000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 18 January 7 Vikings -

Odds are current as of September 26 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.