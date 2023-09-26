Kerry Carpenter vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Athletics.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .288.
- In 65.2% of his 112 games this season, Carpenter has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
- In 16.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has an RBI in 38 of 112 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 38.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|.337
|AVG
|.243
|.382
|OBP
|.314
|.484
|SLG
|.500
|15
|XBH
|24
|6
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|36
|48/11
|K/BB
|58/18
|3
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 200 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Greinke (1-15) takes the mound for the Royals in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.10 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.