The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 138 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 101st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 88th in slugging.

In 63.4% of his 153 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.

In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.1% of his games this season, Happ has notched at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (13.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 74 .232 AVG .263 .342 OBP .383 .400 SLG .442 27 XBH 29 10 HR 9 43 RBI 34 84/47 K/BB 65/51 5 SB 9

Braves Pitching Rankings