Dansby Swanson vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Dansby Swanson (.239 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .250 with 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 63 walks.
- Swanson is batting .250 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 87 of 142 games this season (61.3%) Swanson has picked up a hit, and in 38 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 20 games this year (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has had an RBI in 50 games this year (35.2%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (61 of 142), with two or more runs 15 times (10.6%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|70
|.277
|AVG
|.222
|.342
|OBP
|.317
|.471
|SLG
|.381
|27
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|47
|RBI
|33
|71/27
|K/BB
|79/36
|1
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff paces the league.
- The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (180 total, 1.2 per game).
- Elder (12-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 20th, 1.240 WHIP ranks 28th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 43rd.
