As of September 26 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +12500, put them 22nd in the NFL.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 11 times.

Last season, seven Colts games went over the point total.

On offense, Indianapolis ranked 27th in the NFL with 311.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Colts won only two games at home and twice away from home.

When favored last season Indianapolis recorded only one victory (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In 15 games with the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, catching 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

Zack Moss rushed for 456 yards (35.1 per game) and one touchdown in 13 games.

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin amassed 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +40000 3 September 24 @ Ravens W 22-19 +1600 4 October 1 Rams - +10000 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +2200 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +30000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +8000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1800 15 December 17 Steelers - +3500 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +15000 18 January 7 Texans - +40000

