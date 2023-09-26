The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago in total hits (146) this season while batting .305 with 55 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Bellinger has reached base via a hit in 93 games this year (of 125 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.

In 24 games this season, he has homered (19.2%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 58 games this year (46.4%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (16.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 55.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 21 games with multiple runs (16.8%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 59 .302 AVG .309 .354 OBP .355 .548 SLG .513 33 XBH 22 14 HR 12 49 RBI 46 42/20 K/BB 42/18 12 SB 8

Braves Pitching Rankings