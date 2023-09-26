On Tuesday, Christopher Morel (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has 15 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 35 walks while batting .237.

Morel has gotten a hit in 61 of 103 games this year (59.2%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (19.4%).

Looking at the 103 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 25 of them (24.3%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.7% of his games this season, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 46.6% of his games this season (48 of 103), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 50 .234 AVG .239 .284 OBP .324 .495 SLG .484 21 XBH 21 13 HR 12 43 RBI 25 65/14 K/BB 64/21 3 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings