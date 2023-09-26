Carson Kelly vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Carson Kelly -- with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is hitting .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Kelly has gotten at least one hit in 45.5% of his games this season (20 of 44), with at least two hits seven times (15.9%).
- In 44 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Kelly has driven home a run in eight games this year (18.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games.
- He has scored a run in nine of 44 games so far this season.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|.182
|AVG
|.182
|.280
|OBP
|.250
|.227
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|5
|7/3
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (200 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greinke (1-15) takes the mound for the Royals in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.10 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 39-year-old has amassed a 5.10 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
