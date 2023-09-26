Akil Baddoo -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is batting .213 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Baddoo has picked up a hit in 46 of 102 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
  • In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (9.8%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 21 games this season (20.6%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (4.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 31 games this season (30.4%), including four multi-run games (3.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 49
.203 AVG .224
.250 OBP .343
.335 SLG .367
11 XBH 11
5 HR 5
12 RBI 19
49/10 K/BB 40/27
3 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Greinke (1-15 with a 5.10 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 39-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.