Will Zonovan Knight score a touchdown when the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons come together in Week 3 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Zonovan Knight score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

Knight put up a solid stat line last year, as Knight ran for 300 yards on 85 carries (42.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

He scored a rushing touchdown in one game last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Zonovan Knight Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 12 Bears 14 69 0 3 34 0 Week 13 @Vikings 15 90 0 5 28 0 Week 14 @Bills 17 71 1 2 6 0 Week 15 Lions 13 23 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 6 -2 0 1 15 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 8 27 0 2 17 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 12 22 0 0 0 0

