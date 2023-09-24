When Zack Moss hits the gridiron for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 3 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Zack Moss score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)

Last season, Moss ran for 35.1 yards per game. He also scored one touchdown.

He scored one rushing touchdown last year in 13 games.

Zack Moss Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Rams 6 15 0 6 21 0 Week 2 Titans 3 17 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 4 46 0 1 6 0 Week 4 @Ravens 3 6 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 1 7 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 7 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 3 18 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Vikings 24 81 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Chargers 12 65 0 1 5 0 Week 17 @Giants 15 74 0 0 0 0 Week 18 Texans 18 114 1 3 7 0

