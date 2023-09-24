The Detroit Tigers (72-83) and Oakland Athletics (48-107) meet on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Tigers will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (11-9, 3.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to JP Sears (5-12, 4.46 ERA).

Tigers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers will send Rodriguez (11-9) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed three innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 3.57, a 3.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.168.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

In 24 starts this season, Rodriguez has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Athletics

The Athletics have scored 565 runs this season, which ranks 30th in MLB. They have 1134 hits, 30th in baseball, with 166 home runs (20th in the league).

The Athletics have gone 6-for-17 with a double, two home runs and five RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 31st of the season. He is 5-12 with a 4.46 ERA and 150 strikeouts over 163 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.46, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.

Sears has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Sears will aim to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.243 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.

JP Sears vs. Tigers

The opposing Tigers offense has the 29th-ranked slugging percentage (.376) and ranks 25th in home runs hit (156) in all of MLB. They have a collective .234 batting average, and are 28th in the league with 1226 total hits and 29th in MLB play scoring 620 runs.

Head-to-head against the Tigers this season, Sears has pitched 7 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run on five hits, while striking out four.

