On Sunday, September 24 at 4:07 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers (72-83) visit the Oakland Athletics (48-107) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Eduardo Rodriguez will get the nod for the Tigers, while JP Sears will take the mound for the Athletics.

The Athletics are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Tigers (-140). The contest's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (11-9, 3.57 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (5-12, 4.46 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wanting to wager on the Tigers and Athletics game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (-140), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Tigers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Kerry Carpenter get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won 21 out of the 36 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have an 8-8 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Tigers played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 151 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (31.1%) in those games.

This year, the Athletics have won 38 of 131 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.