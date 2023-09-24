The Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons are slated to square off in a Week 3 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Sam LaPorta get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

LaPorta has 102 yards receiving on 10 receptions (11 targets), averaging 51 yards per game.

LaPorta does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0

