The Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the contest.

Looking to make some live bets on this week's tilt between the Raiders and Steelers? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the stats and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Raiders vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Raiders were winning after the first quarter in nine games, were losing after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in one game .

Las Vegas averaged 4.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 3.8 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Steelers were winning six times, trailed nine times, and were tied two times.

The Steelers' offense averaged 3.1 points in the first quarter last season. Defensively, they gave up 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Raiders won the second quarter nine times, were outscored six times, and were knotted up two times in 17 games last year.

Las Vegas averaged 7.7 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 8.3 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

The Steelers won the second quarter in seven games last year, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they tied in the second quarter in two games.

The Steelers' offense averaged 6.6 points in the second quarter last year. On defense, they allowed 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Raiders won the third quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in six games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Las Vegas put up an average of 4.1 points in the third quarter (20th-ranked) last season. On defense, it surrendered 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked).

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games last year, lost the third quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in seven games.

The Steelers' offense averaged 2.5 points in the third quarter last season. On defense, they surrendered 3.6 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

Last year, the Raiders won the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in seven games, and they tied in that quarter in five games.

On offense, Las Vegas averaged 5.7 points in the fourth quarter (16th-ranked) last year. On the defensive side of the ball, it allowed 7.8 points on average in the fourth quarter (30th-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Steelers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, lost seven times, and were knotted up one time.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Steelers averaged 5.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.6 points on defense.

Raiders vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Raiders were leading after the first half in nine games (3-6 in those contests), were behind after the first half in seven games (2-5), and were knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0).

Las Vegas' offense averaged 12.4 points in the first half last year. From a defensive standpoint, it ceded 12.1 points on average in the first half.

At the end of the first half last season, the Steelers led seven times (5-2 in those games), trailed nine times (3-6), and were tied one time (1-0).

In the first half last season, the Steelers averaged 9.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 12.1 points on defense.

2nd Half

The Raiders won the second half in eight games last season (4-4 record in those games). They were outscored in the second half in nine games (2-7).

Las Vegas averaged 9.8 points in the second half last season. On defense, it allowed 12.2 points on average in the second half.

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games last year, lost the second half in seven games, and tied in the second half in two games.

On offense, the Steelers averaged 8.2 points in the second half last season (29th-ranked). They surrendered 8.3 points on average in the second half (third-ranked) on defense.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.