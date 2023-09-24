The Detroit Lions' (1-1) injury report has eight players listed heading into a Sunday, September 24 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (2-0). It starts at 1:00 PM at Ford Field.

The Lions enter this matchup after a 37-31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their last game.

The Falcons' last game was a 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status David Montgomery RB Thigh Doubtful Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Toe Questionable Taylor Decker OT Ankle Out Kerby Joseph S Hip Out Emmanuel Moseley CB Knee Out Josh Reynolds WR Groin Questionable Antoine Green WR Concussion Full Participation In Practice Halapoulivaati Vaitai OG Knee Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cordarrelle Patterson RB Thigh Questionable Jeff Okudah CB Foot Questionable

Lions vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Lions or the Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions Season Insights (2022)

The Lions sported the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but they ranked worst on the defensive side of the ball (392.4 yards allowed per game).

Detroit struggled defensively last season, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL (25.1 points allowed per game). However, it ranked fifth-best offensively, putting up 26.6 points per game.

The Lions sported the eighth-ranked passing offense last season (251.8 passing yards per game), and they were less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 245.8 passing yards allowed per game.

Despite sporting a bottom-five run defense that ranked fourth-worst in the NFL (146.5 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, Detroit had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th in the NFL by putting up 128.2 rushing yards per game.

The Lions forced 22 total turnovers (17th in NFL) last season and turned it over 15 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +7, the fourth-best in the NFL.

Lions vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)

Lions (-3) Moneyline: Lions (-165), Falcons (+140)

Lions (-165), Falcons (+140) Total: 46 points

Sign up to live bet on the Lions-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.