Kylen Granson will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Indianapolis Colts meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Granson's seven receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 55 yards (to average 27.5 per game) and one TD.

Granson vs. the Ravens

Granson vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 19 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 19 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

One player has caught a TD pass against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Ravens is conceding 206 yards per game this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Ravens have scored two touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Ravens' defense is eighth in the league in that category.

Colts Player Previews

Kylen Granson Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-118)

Granson Receiving Insights

Granson has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this year.

Granson has been targeted on 10 of his team's 72 passing attempts this season (13.9% target share).

He is averaging 5.5 yards per target (111th in NFL play), picking up 55 yards on 10 passes thrown his way.

Granson has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 16.7% of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Granson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

