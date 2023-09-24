Will Josh Reynolds Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Reynolds was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 3 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Reynolds' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Reynolds has been targeted 13 times and has nine catches for 146 yards (16.2 per reception) and two TDs.
Josh Reynolds Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Lions have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (DNP/toe): 12 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Antoine Green (FP/concussion): 1 Rec; 2 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Lions vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Reynolds 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|9
|146
|42
|2
|16.2
Reynolds Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|7
|4
|80
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|6
|5
|66
|2
