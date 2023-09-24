Josh Reynolds was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 3 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Reynolds' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Reynolds has been targeted 13 times and has nine catches for 146 yards (16.2 per reception) and two TDs.

Josh Reynolds Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Groin

The Lions have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Amon-Ra St. Brown (DNP/toe): 12 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Antoine Green (FP/concussion): 1 Rec; 2 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Lions vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Reynolds 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 9 146 42 2 16.2

Reynolds Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 4 80 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 66 2

