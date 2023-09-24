The Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to meet in a Week 3 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Josh Reynolds hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds has amassed 146 yards receiving (on nine grabs) and two TDs. He has been targeted 13 times, and is averaging 73 yards per game.

Reynolds has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of two). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Josh Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 4 80 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 66 2

