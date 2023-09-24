In the Week 3 tilt between the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jared Goff hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a TD)

Goff has -1 rushing yards on five carries (-0.5 yards per game).

Goff has not reached the end zone on the ground once in two games.

Jared Goff Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 22 35 253 1 0 5 -1 0 Week 2 Seahawks 28 35 323 3 1 0 0 0

