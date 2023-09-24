Dodgers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59) and the San Francisco Giants (77-78) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM on September 24.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (12-11) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (4-3) will get the nod for the Giants.
Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Dodgers have been favored 126 times and won 79, or 62.7%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has entered 41 games this season favored by -190 or more and is 27-14 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored 866 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Giants have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Giants have won in 29, or 43.3%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, San Francisco has come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- San Francisco scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (662 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Giants have pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|Tigers
|W 3-2
|Caleb Ferguson vs Miguel Diaz
|September 20
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Bobby Miller vs Reese Olson
|September 21
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Emmet Sheehan vs Kyle Harrison
|September 22
|Giants
|L 5-1
|Caleb Ferguson vs Sean Manaea
|September 23
|Giants
|W 7-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs John Brebbia
|September 24
|Giants
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Ryan Walker
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Chase Anderson
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 27
|@ Rockies
|-
|Ryan Pepiot vs Noah Davis
|September 28
|@ Rockies
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Chris Flexen
|September 29
|@ Giants
|-
|Lance Lynn vs TBA
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Alex Cobb vs Zac Gallen
|September 20
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Logan Webb vs Merrill Kelly
|September 21
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-2
|Kyle Harrison vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 22
|@ Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Sean Manaea vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 23
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-0
|John Brebbia vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 24
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ryan Walker vs Lance Lynn
|September 25
|Padres
|-
|Logan Webb vs Blake Snell
|September 26
|Padres
|-
|Keaton Winn vs Seth Lugo
|September 27
|Padres
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Matt Waldron
|September 29
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Lance Lynn
|September 30
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Clayton Kershaw
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.