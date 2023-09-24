Will David Montgomery Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
David Montgomery did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 3 contest against the Atlanta Falcons starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Montgomery's stats below.
Montgomery has season stats that include 141 rushing yards on 37 carries (3.8 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus one reception on one target for seven yards.
David Montgomery Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Thigh
- No other running back is on the injury list for the Lions.
Lions vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Montgomery 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|37
|141
|2
|3.8
|1
|1
|7
|0
Montgomery Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|21
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|16
|67
|1
|1
|7
|0
