With the Detroit Lions taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is David Montgomery a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)

Montgomery has taken 37 carries for a team-leading 141 rushing yards (70.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Montgomery also has one catch for 7 yards (3.5 per game) on the year.

Montgomery has a rushing TD in all two games this year.

David Montgomery Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 21 74 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 16 67 1 1 7 0

