Cubs vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 24
The Chicago Cubs (81-74) hope to sweep the Colorado Rockies (56-98) on Sunday at Wrigley Field, starting at 2:20 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Jordan Wicks (3-1) for the Cubs and Ty Blach (3-2) for the Rockies.
Cubs vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (3-1, 2.67 ERA) vs Blach - COL (3-2, 5.32 ERA)
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks
- Wicks (3-1) will take the mound for the Cubs, his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.67 and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .232 in five games this season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- In five starts this season, Wicks has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Jordan Wicks vs. Rockies
- The Rockies rank 16th in MLB with a .248 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 20th in the league (.399) and 146 home runs.
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Rockies in one game, and they have gone 3-for-20 with a double and an RBI over six innings.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach
- Blach (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.32 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.32, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .332 batting average against him.
- Blach is trying to secure his third quality start of the year.
- Blach heads into the matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Ty Blach vs. Cubs
- The opposing Cubs offense has the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.421) and ranks 14th in home runs hit (188) in all of MLB. They have a collective .255 batting average, and are 11th in the league with 1342 total hits and sixth in MLB action scoring 788 runs.
- Blach has a 5.4 ERA and a 2 WHIP against the Cubs this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .429 batting average over one appearance.
