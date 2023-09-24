Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (81-74) will clash with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (56-98) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, September 24. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Cubs vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Wicks - CHC (3-1, 2.67 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (3-2, 5.32 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 89 games this season and won 50 (56.2%) of those contests.

The Cubs have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-7 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Rockies have won in 51, or 37%, of the 138 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have won all of their 22 games in which they were named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd

