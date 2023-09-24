Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 14th in baseball with 188 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 11th in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank 10th in MLB with a .255 batting average.

Chicago is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (788 total).

The Cubs' .330 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Chicago has a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.284).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Wicks (3-1 with a 2.67 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Wicks has registered two quality starts this season.

Wicks has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this season heading into this matchup.

So far he has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Pirates W 14-1 Home Javier Assad Bailey Falter 9/20/2023 Pirates L 13-7 Home Justin Steele Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates L 8-6 Home Kyle Hendricks Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies W 6-0 Home Jameson Taillon Noah Davis 9/23/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Marcus Stroman Chris Flexen 9/24/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Wicks Ty Blach 9/26/2023 Braves - Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder 9/27/2023 Braves - Away Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 9/28/2023 Braves - Away Jameson Taillon Charlie Morton 9/29/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Wicks Freddy Peralta 9/30/2023 Brewers - Away - -

