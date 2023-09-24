The Baltimore Ravens (2-0) take on the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Before the Ravens take on the Colts, here are the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Colts vs. Ravens Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens 8.5 44 -400 +310

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Colts vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis played six games last season that finished with a combined score over 44 points.

Indianapolis had a 42.8-point average over/under in its outings last year, 1.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Colts posted a 6-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the Colts were the underdog 10 times and won three of those games.

Last season, Indianapolis was at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Baltimore Ravens

In five of 17 games last season, the Ravens and their opponents went over 44 points.

Baltimore's outings last season had an average total of 42.7, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Ravens' record against the spread last season was 7-9-1.

The Ravens went 8-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

Baltimore played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just two games last season, and it won both.

Ravens vs. Colts Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Ravens 20.6 19 18.5 3 42.7 5 Colts 17.0 30 25.1 28 42.8 6

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 42.8 42.9 Implied Team Total AVG 23.6 23.3 24.0 ATS Record 6-11-0 3-5-0 3-6-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-5-1 1-4 0-1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 1-2 2-5

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 42.5 42.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24.1 23.6 ATS Record 7-9-1 2-6-0 5-3-1 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 1-7-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-4 5-2 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-1 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.