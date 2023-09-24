Colts vs. Ravens Player Props & Odds – Week 3
One of the top pass-catchers in football last year will be on display when Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Aiming to wager on player props in the Ravens-Colts matchup? Check out the information below for the top contributors in this matchup.
Sign up to bet on the Ravens-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Zack Moss Touchdown Odds
- Moss Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Moss Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310
Gus Edwards Touchdown Odds
- Edwards Odds to Score First TD: +480
- Edwards Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Gardner Minshew
|217.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|60.5 (-113)
|Zack Moss
|-
|54.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
|Kylen Granson
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|Alec Pierce
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
More Ravens Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Nelson Agholor
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Mark Andrews
|-
|-
|54.5 (-113)
|Rashod Bateman
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Gus Edwards
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|-
|Zay Flowers
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|Lamar Jackson
|220.5 (-113)
|47.5 (-120)
|-
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.