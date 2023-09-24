Will Amon-Ra St. Brown Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Amon-Ra St. Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 3 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of St. Brown's stats can be found on this page.
Heading into Week 3, St. Brown has 12 receptions for 173 yards -- 14.4 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 16 occasions.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Toe
- The Lions have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Josh Reynolds (LP/groin): 9 Rec; 146 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Antoine Green (FP/concussion): 1 Rec; 2 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Lions vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
St. Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|16
|12
|173
|43
|1
|14.4
St. Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|9
|6
|71
|1
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|7
|6
|102
|0
