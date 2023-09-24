Should you bet on Alec Pierce hitting paydirt in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Alec Pierce score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Pierce has racked up 33 yards receiving on three catches this campaign, averaging 16.5 yards per game.

Pierce, in two games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Alec Pierce Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0

