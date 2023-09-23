The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox will play on Saturday at Fenway Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Rafael Devers and Luis Robert -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

The White Sox have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-155). The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -155 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

The last 10 White Sox games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (31.7%) in those games.

Chicago has entered 43 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 12-31 in those contests.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 68 of its 152 chances.

In 14 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 8-6-0 against the spread.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-45 28-51 23-33 35-62 44-71 14-24

