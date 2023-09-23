The Valparaiso Beacons (0-2) hit the road for a Pioneer League battle against the Marist Red Foxes (0-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Brown Field.

Valparaiso has the 15th-best defense this season in terms of total yards (235.5 yards allowed per game), but ranks 12th-worst on the offensive side of the ball (227.0 yards per game). Marist has lots of room to get better, as it ranks 25th-worst in points per game (14.0) this season and fourth-worst in points allowed per game (49.0).

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Valparaiso vs. Marist Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Brown Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Valparaiso vs. Marist Key Statistics

Valparaiso Marist 227.0 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.5 (115th) 235.5 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 457.5 (40th) 52.5 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 67.5 (119th) 174.5 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.0 (57th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel has thrown for 349 yards (174.5 ypg) to lead Valparaiso, completing 52.9% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Baret Labus, has carried the ball 13 times for 61 yards (30.5 per game).

Ryan Mann has been handed the ball 18 times this year and racked up 48 yards (24.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Solomon Davis' leads his squad with 100 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven receptions (out of seven targets) and scored one touchdown.

Brandon Jimenez has hauled in six receptions totaling 83 yards so far this campaign.

Tytus Ragle has a total of 45 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five throws and scoring one touchdown.

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi has racked up 303 yards (151.5 ypg) while completing 40.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Amin Woods, has carried the ball 23 times for 86 yards (43.0 per game).

Tristan Shannon has collected 23 yards (on five attempts) with one touchdown.

Matt Stianche has totaled seven catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 189 (94.5 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times and has two touchdowns.

Brandon Lombana has five receptions (on five targets) for a total of 51 yards (25.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jake Ciolino has racked up 38 reciving yards (19.0 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Valparaiso or Marist gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.